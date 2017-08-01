Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Commerzbank upgrades rating for Deutsche Post to "buy" and target price to EUR 41
01.08.17 18:51
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following an adjustment of its evaluation model, Commerzbank upgraded the rating for Deutsche Post from "hold" to "buy" and the target price from EUR 33 to EUR 41 Euro.
In a study Tuesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained the stock of the German logistics group are boosted for a large part by the increasing cash inflow and an investment ratio that will decrease in the long run. On top of that, the Q2 results due August 8 should reveal a rather solid performance./la/tih Analysis date: August 1, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (01.08.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Tuesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained the stock of the German logistics group are boosted for a large part by the increasing cash inflow and an investment ratio that will decrease in the long run. On top of that, the Q2 results due August 8 should reveal a rather solid performance./la/tih Analysis date: August 1, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (01.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,785 €
|33,76 €
|0,025 €
|+0,07%
|03.08./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|34,31 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,811 €
|-0,11%
|15:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,9675 $
|+2,56%
|02.08.17
|Stuttgart
|33,808 €
|+0,15%
|15:00
|Xetra
|33,785 €
|+0,07%
|15:03
|Frankfurt
|33,765 €
|-0,04%
|13:54
|Berlin
|33,71 €
|-0,13%
|13:39
|München
|33,735 €
|-0,21%
|11:17
|Hannover
|33,675 €
|-0,28%
|12:11
|Düsseldorf
|33,72 €
|-0,30%
|14:37
|Hamburg
|33,765 €
|-0,44%
|11:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21373
|Deutsche Post
|11:24
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15