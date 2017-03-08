Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerzbank reiterates "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 33 target price




08.03.17 13:49
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results Commerzbank confirmed the "buy" rating for Deutsche Post for the time being, quoting a target price of EUR 33.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that, as far as EBIT is concerned, the German logistics groups 2017 outlook will probably reach the expected level, while the groups free cash flow seems to be on a rather weak level, though. As the stock price has already reached the targeted mark, the analyst will revise his rating after the pending earnings phone conference./mis/jha/

