Commerzbank downgrades Deutsche Post to "hold" - EUR 33 target price
13.03.17 11:34
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results Commerzbank downgrades the stock of Deutsche Post from "buy" to "hold" while, at the same time, confirming the target price of EUR 33.
In a study Monday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the stock of the German logistics group retains but a limited amount of upward potential and stock price motor. The lower than expected free cash potential resulted in certain profit-taking activities signifying that the shareholders hopes for more profit in excess of the regular dividend will probably be in vain./gl/ck
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (13.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
