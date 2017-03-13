Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Commerzbank downgrades Deutsche Post to "hold" - EUR 33 target price




13.03.17 11:34
Commerzbank

Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results Commerzbank downgrades the stock of Deutsche Post from "buy" to "hold" while, at the same time, confirming the target price of EUR 33.

In a study Monday analyst, Adrian Pehl, maintained that the stock of the German logistics group retains but a limited amount of upward potential and stock price motor. The lower than expected free cash potential resulted in certain profit-taking activities signifying that the shareholders hopes for more profit in excess of the regular dividend will probably be in vain./gl/ck

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (13.03.2017/ac/a/d)

Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,015 € 31,015 € -   € 0,00% 14.03./15:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,95 € 23,36 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Adrian Pehl
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,056 € -0,30%  16:08
Nasdaq OTC Other 33,25 $ +0,70%  13.03.17
Hannover 30,98 € +0,08%  09:21
Düsseldorf 31,02 € +0,06%  08:06
Xetra 31,015 € 0,00%  15:54
Berlin 31,02 € -0,18%  08:00
Stuttgart 30,99 € -0,23%  15:50
Frankfurt 30,966 € -0,56%  15:49
München 30,905 € -0,77%  12:09
Hamburg 30,855 € -0,82%  13:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20764 Deutsche Post 14:20
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...