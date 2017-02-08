Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Commerzbank confirmed "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 33
08.02.17 12:04
Commerzbank
Frankfurt (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results, Commerzbank confirmed their "buy" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 33.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote that average market expectations for the groups cash flow in 2016 seem rather high. The German logistic groups outlook for 2017 might be able to meet the estimated consensus level./mis/edh
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Adrian Pehl, wrote that average market expectations for the groups cash flow in 2016 seem rather high. The German logistic groups outlook for 2017 might be able to meet the estimated consensus level./mis/edh
Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,135 €
|30,80 €
|0,335 €
|+1,09%
|09.02./13:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,18 €
|19,55 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Adrian Pehl
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,129 €
|+0,68%
|13:28
|Xetra
|31,135 €
|+1,09%
|13:28
|Stuttgart
|31,13 €
|+0,91%
|13:28
|München
|30,975 €
|+0,50%
|11:44
|Hamburg
|30,995 €
|+0,42%
|12:09
|Frankfurt
|30,911 €
|+0,05%
|10:30
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,09 $
|-0,06%
|08.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|30,95 €
|-0,47%
|09:56
|Berlin
|31,01 €
|-0,66%
|09:12
|Hannover
|30,84 €
|-1,12%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20593
|Deutsche Post
|08.02.17
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15