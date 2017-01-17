Erweiterte Funktionen

Citigroup raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"




17.01.17 14:06
Citigroup

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, Citigroup, raised the target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 30 to EUR 36 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.

In a study Tuesday analyst, Roger Elliott, lists a number of reasons for the target price raise. Among other things the German logistics groups goals for 2020 are well founded by an ever increasing volume in internet trading and the groups potential for improving their own operations./ag/stb

Note:
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-fx.de/offenlegungspflicht/ofenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.01.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Analysten:Herr Roger Elliot
