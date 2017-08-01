Erweiterte Funktionen
Citigroup confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
01.08.17 16:12
Citigroup
New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - US bank, Citigroup, crossed the stock of Deutsche Post off its "Focus List Europe" while, at the same time, confirming the "buy" rating and the target price of EUR 36.
In a study Monday analyst, Elise Badoy, justified the step as follows: since the acceptance on that list in June 2015, the stock of the German logistics group increased its real as well as its relative value by 27or 28 percent, respectively, and is now nearing the target price. She replaced the stock with Adecco instead./ck/gl Analysis date: August 1, 2017
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (01.08.2017/ac/a/d)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,785 €
|33,76 €
|0,025 €
|+0,07%
|03.08./15:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|34,31 €
|26,96 €
|Analysten:
|Elise Badoy
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|33,811 €
|-0,11%
|15:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,9675 $
|+2,56%
|02.08.17
|Stuttgart
|33,808 €
|+0,15%
|15:00
|Xetra
|33,785 €
|+0,07%
|15:03
|Frankfurt
|33,765 €
|-0,04%
|13:54
|Berlin
|33,71 €
|-0,13%
|13:39
|München
|33,735 €
|-0,21%
|11:17
|Hannover
|33,675 €
|-0,28%
|12:11
|Düsseldorf
|33,72 €
|-0,30%
|14:37
|Hamburg
|33,765 €
|-0,44%
|11:31
= Realtime
