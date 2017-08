New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Bernstein Research confirm their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post , quoting a target price of EUR 32,50.In a study Monday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather Q2 positive results. The group’s Express business continues to shine while the Air and Sea Freight segment goes on to display a somewhat weak performance. In all, though, the analyst does not feel inclined to adjust his estimates./ag/zb. Analysis date: August 14, 2017.Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.08.2017/ac/a/d)