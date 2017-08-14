Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Bernstein confirms "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post




14.08.17 10:27
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co

New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Bernstein Research confirm their "market perform" rating for the stock of Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 32,50.

In a study Monday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the German logistics group posted some rather Q2 positive results. The group’s Express business continues to shine while the Air and Sea Freight segment goes on to display a somewhat weak performance. In all, though, the analyst does not feel inclined to adjust his estimates./ag/zb. Analysis date: August 14, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (14.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus!
Neuer Lithium Hot Stock nach 540% mit Power Metals und 1.864% mit MGX Minerals!  
 
E3 Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,045 € 34,755 € 0,29 € +0,83% 15.08./15:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 35,32 € 26,96 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Daniel Roeska
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,055 € +0,96%  15:44
Berlin 35,275 € +1,57%  09:04
Hamburg 35,09 € +1,20%  15:17
Hannover 35,06 € +1,20%  14:08
München 35,065 € +1,18%  11:03
Düsseldorf 35,125 € +1,02%  15:00
Frankfurt 35,10 € +0,94%  15:19
Stuttgart 35,045 € +0,93%  15:29
Xetra 35,045 € +0,83%  15:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 40,15 $ +0,05%  10.08.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3.191% Umsatzwachstum - Break Even - Neuer 1.000% Cannabis Hotstock nach 10.866% mit Aurora Cannabis und 53.700% mit Canopy Growth!

Isodiol International Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21444 Deutsche Post 14:28
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...