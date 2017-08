New York (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, US analysis firm, Bernstein Research, confirmed their "market perform" rating for Deutsche Post , quoting a target price of EUR 32,50.In a study Tuesday analyst, Daniel Roeska, maintained that the German logistics group is progressing permanently. The fact that better margins are the motor for the group‘s earnings does not come as a complete surprise, though./tih/bek. Analysis date: August 8, 2017.Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)