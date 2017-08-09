Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - target price EUR 37
09.08.17 11:10
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, British investment bank, Barclays, confirmed its "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 37.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Mark McVicar, maintained the Q2 performance of the German logistics group slightly surpassed market expectations. Since the group went on to confirm its targets, the analyst only made some minor adjustments with respect to his estimates./tih/edh. Analysis date: August 9, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
http://www.aktiencheck.de/analysen/Artikel-Barclays_belaesst_Deutsche_Post_auf_Overweight_Ziel_37_Euro-8052468 (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
In a study Wednesday analyst, Mark McVicar, maintained the Q2 performance of the German logistics group slightly surpassed market expectations. Since the group went on to confirm its targets, the analyst only made some minor adjustments with respect to his estimates./tih/edh. Analysis date: August 9, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
http://www.aktiencheck.de/analysen/Artikel-Barclays_belaesst_Deutsche_Post_auf_Overweight_Ziel_37_Euro-8052468 (09.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,145 €
|34,425 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,81%
|10.08./15:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|34,78 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Mark McVicar
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,05 €
|-1,28%
|16:07
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|40,13 $
|+0,25%
|07.08.17
|Hannover
|34,205 €
|-0,03%
|11:05
|Berlin
|34,275 €
|-0,48%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|34,155 €
|-0,60%
|14:57
|Frankfurt
|34,213 €
|-0,64%
|15:42
|München
|34,15 €
|-0,78%
|14:34
|Düsseldorf
|34,18 €
|-0,80%
|11:44
|Stuttgart
|34,155 €
|-0,80%
|15:49
|Xetra
|34,145 €
|-0,81%
|15:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21427
|Deutsche Post
|11:43
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15