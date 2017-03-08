Erweiterte Funktionen
Barclays confirms "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
08.03.17 14:05
Barclays
London (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results British investment bank, Barclays, reiterated their "overweight" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Mark McVicar, maintained that the German logistics group slightly exceeded his expectations for the final quarter while they met those of the market. The news of the dividend raise came as a positive surprise. In his opinion the groups manifestations with respect to the corporate outlook appear to be rather conservative, though./tih/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,425 €
|31,135 €
|0,29 €
|+0,93%
|10.03./13:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Mark McVicar
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,414 €
|+1,17%
|13:44
|Stuttgart
|31,435 €
|+1,08%
|13:30
|München
|31,47 €
|+1,03%
|11:46
|Hamburg
|31,465 €
|+0,95%
|11:38
|Xetra
|31,425 €
|+0,93%
|13:33
|Frankfurt
|31,416 €
|+0,84%
|13:22
|Berlin
|31,425 €
|+0,83%
|10:23
|Hannover
|31,455 €
|+0,79%
|12:34
|Düsseldorf
|31,45 €
|+0,43%
|10:43
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
