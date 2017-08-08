Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price




08.08.17 10:32
Baader Bank

Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following Q2 results, Baader Bank confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.

Analyst, Christian Obst, underlined the German logistics group’s very positive results in the Express and Supply Chain segments. The group is well on its way to meet its EBIT goal this year the analyst maintained in a study Tuesday./tih/edh. Analysis date: August 8, 2017.

Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.08.2017/ac/a/d)

Aktuell
Riesendeal - Durchbruch in der personalisierten Medizin!
Nächster Verhundertfacher nach Aurora Cannabis - Bester Biotech Hot Stock!  
 
PreveCeutical Medical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,205 € 34,595 € -0,39 € -1,13% 09.08./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 34,78 € 26,96 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christian Obst
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,241 € -1,02%  14:15
Berlin 34,61 € +1,05%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 40,13 $ +0,25%  07.08.17
Düsseldorf 34,215 € -0,64%  11:37
Stuttgart 34,213 € -0,85%  13:56
Hannover 34,215 € -0,88%  11:46
Frankfurt 34,26 € -1,07%  13:27
München 34,28 € -1,07%  12:29
Xetra 34,205 € -1,13%  14:00
Hamburg 34,19 € -1,27%  11:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Die nächste Millennial Lithium! Neuer 1.000% Lithium Hot Stock nach 933%, 3.966% und 4.960%!

Alba Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21424 Deutsche Post 14:10
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...