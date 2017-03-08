Erweiterte Funktionen

Baader Bank confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 31 target price




08.03.17 15:32
Baader Bank

Unterschleissheim (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following annual results the analysts of Baader confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 31.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Obst, postulated that the German logistics group posts a rather solid performance which largely reaches the expected level. While the analyst expresses a somewhat positive sentiment as far as the announced dividend raise is concerned, he admits that the groups cash flow leaves something to be desired, something which the securities expert attributes above all to the groups future activities./tih/zb

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,149 € 31,35 € -0,201 € -0,64% 09.03./19:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,94 € 22,50 €
Metadaten
Analysten: Christian Obst
