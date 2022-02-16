Erweiterte Funktionen
1Spatial - Validating spatial data across the globe
16.02.22 07:30
Edison Investment Research
1Spatial (SPA) announced a three-year contract worth c $0.8m with the State of Montana for its Next Generation 911 solution. The Montana contract, along with recent large contract wins, the accelerating pace of new business, the transition to a higher-margin SaaS business, increased collaboration among data users and success with the ‘Land and Expand’ strategy should support a c 6% CAGR through FY23 and improved margins. We remain encouraged by the long-term potential of the geospatial industry and see scope for further acceleration. While it does trade at a sizable discount to its software peers in terms of price/revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples, we see opportunities for the gap to be reduced, and now is the time for SPA to capitalise on them.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,51 €
|0,505 €
|0,005 €
|+0,99%
|16.02./14:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BFZ45C84
|A2NB01
|0,65 €
|0,32 €
= Realtime
