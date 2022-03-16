Erweiterte Funktionen
Mensch & Maschine Software - Long-term growth targets unveiled
16.03.22 09:28
Edison Investment Research
Mensch und Maschine (M+M) saw business revert to pre-COVID trading patterns and a return to revenue growth in FY21. This translated to EPS growth of 13.1% and a dividend per share increase of 20%. The strategy of organic revenue growth combined with careful cost control supports management’s targets for a doubling in EPS over the next four to five years.
Finanztrends Video zu Mensch und Maschine
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|58,40 €
|57,70 €
|0,70 €
|+1,21%
|17.03./13:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006580806
|658080
|69,20 €
|47,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|58,80 €
|+1,73%
|12:32
|Düsseldorf
|58,40 €
|+1,92%
|13:01
|Stuttgart
|58,50 €
|+1,56%
|13:15
|Xetra
|58,40 €
|+1,21%
|12:52
|Frankfurt
|57,40 €
|+0,17%
|09:15
|Hamburg
|57,40 €
|0,00%
|08:15
|München
|57,40 €
|-0,35%
|08:00
|Berlin
|57,60 €
|-0,69%
|08:01
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|808
|Mensch und Maschine....Sensat.
|16.03.22
|1
|catch up oder neue Entwicklung.
|25.04.21
|9
|Mensch und Maschiene -> ARIV.
|25.04.21
|Löschung
|25.05.20
|112
|Mensch und Maschine: Weiter s.
|01.11.16