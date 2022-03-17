Erweiterte Funktionen



KEFI Gold and Copper - Hawiah developing rapidly behind Tulu Kapi




17.03.22 08:40
Edison Investment Research

Since we published our last outlook note on KEFI in July 2021, the company has raised additional equity to deleverage its balance sheet and announced a turnaround in the working environment in Ethiopia, plus the take-off of its projects in Saudi Arabia. In particular, KEFI reports the civil war in Ethiopia effectively ceased in December with no clashes outside the northern part of the country (which is over 1,000km from Addis Ababa and over 1,300km from Tulu Kapi) since then. It also reports that, with the explicit support and agreement of the Ministry of Mines, the finance syndicate members are now all engaging to launch full construction programmes and the field teams are back on the ground, restarting tasks suspended in 2021, as well as completing development tasks to demonstrate safe conditions ahead of project launch.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
413% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0065 € 0,0065 € -   € 0,00% 17.03./12:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8GP619 A2DL1A 0,030 € 0,0025 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0065 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 0,01 € 0,00%  08:17
Berlin 0,005 € 0,00%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Tesla (TSLA) und Elon Musk steigen ein. Neuer 248% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.132% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Kefi Min: https://www.kefi-mine. 20.11.21
16 Kefi Minerals (KEFI.L 5,15 GB. 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...