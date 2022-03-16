Erweiterte Funktionen



4imprint Group - Strong trading recovery




16.03.22 13:28
Edison Investment Research

4imprint’s FY21 results show a good recovery in orders and revenues, with momentum building over H221. Revenues and profits were as flagged in January’s trading update and were in line with our recent Outlook note. Our FY22 and FY23 forecasts are broadly unchanged, with FY22 revenues set to outstrip those of FY19 as the US economy rebuilds. A note of caution remains on the speed of margin recovery, reflecting lingering supply chain issues and inflationary cost pressures, but this is built into the numbers. 4imprint is a high-quality business in a large and growing market, underpinned by marketing expertise and a strong balance sheet.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
413% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
33,40 € 32,80 € 0,60 € +1,83% 17.03./13:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006640972 916232 36,40 € 25,60 €
Werte im Artikel
33,40 plus
+1,83%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 33,40 € +1,83%  08:20
Stuttgart 33,80 € +1,20%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Tesla (TSLA) und Elon Musk steigen ein. Neuer 248% Lithium Hot Stock nach 21.132% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...