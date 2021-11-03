paragon - Focused on growing automotive technology

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "paragon":

paragon’s renewed focus on its core Automotive operations should soon be confirmed by the divestment of Voltabox. The refreshed strategy remains to drive sustainable, profitable growth through the development of innovative proprietary technology solutions and expanding geographical penetration and footprint. Despite the pandemic disruption to global car production, paragon Automotive is delivering strong sales growth. FY21 revenue guidance is for €145m with EBITDA margins of 12–15%. We expect a recovery in car output and new products to drive growth from FY22.