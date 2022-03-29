Erweiterte Funktionen
mic - Stepping up a gear
29.03.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research
In FY21, mic AG successfully transformed from a holding company into an operational company active in the point-of-sale market after the acquisition of Pyramid Computer and faytech. Following these acquisitions mic AG changed its name to Pyramid AG at its EGM on 4 March 2022. The company expects revenue of around €100m in FY22 and an EBIT margin of 9%. For subsequent years, it expects double-digit revenue growth, driven by market growth, customer wins and new market segments such as travel, mobility and healthcare. Based on consensus estimates, Pyramid is valued at a discount to its peer group of 24% based on FY22e EV/EBITDA.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,50 €
|2,48 €
|0,02 €
|+0,81%
|29.03./14:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A254W52
|A254W5
|3,68 €
|2,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,50 €
|+0,81%
|14:50
|Düsseldorf
|2,44 €
|0,00%
|14:01
|München
|2,48 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|2,42 €
|-0,82%
|14:45
|Xetra
|2,54 €
|-1,55%
|28.03.22
|Frankfurt
|2,44 €
|-1,61%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|2,44 €
|-1,61%
|08:15
|Berlin
|2,44 €
|-1,61%
|08:00
= Realtime
