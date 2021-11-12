mVISE - Planning a game-changing acquisition

Significant changes are afoot at IT consulting company mVISE. Swiftly responding to deteriorating operations (H121 sales down 23% and EBITDA down 50% vs H120), mVISE announced a new strategy focusing on cloud computing (CC) and artificial intelligence (AI). To rejuvenate its growth, mVISE is in advanced discussions to acquire a larger target, with the combination potentially generating c €50m in revenues. The acquisition may boost mVISE’s market position and visibility, potentially providing economies of scale and sales synergies. The combined entities’ potential for value creation will likely be what drives the share price over the medium term.