fashionette - Strong re-acceleration required in Q421




13.09.21 09:12
Edison Investment Research

fashionette’s Q221 results demonstrated KPI trends that were consistent with previous quarters (growing customers and order numbers), but with lower average order values. Growth rates slowed versus Q121 owing to the tougher comparative due to the boost from COVID in Q220. Migration issues on the transition to a new logistics partner led to a recent downgrade in management guidance for FY21, but it is confident of a return to strong growth in Q4, the traditional peak selling period. The FY21 EV/EBITDA multiple of 30.5x is in line with online peer multiples.

