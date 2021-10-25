Erweiterte Funktionen



fashionette - Looking forward to a robust Q421




25.10.21 08:48
Edison Investment Research

fashionette’s aim is to become the leading data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories across Europe, replicating its early success in Germany. Over the medium-term, management expects revenue growth to exceed market growth (Statista forecast of 17% pa in 2020–23) as its geographic coverage and product offer is enhanced via a combination of organic growth and M&A.

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB) - Massives Kaufsignal
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,80 € 18,45 € -0,65 € -3,52% 25.10./14:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2QEFA1 A2QEFA 39,75 € 17,30 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,85 € -2,99%  13:33
Hamburg 18,05 € +3,14%  08:09
Hannover 18,05 € +3,14%  08:10
München 18,25 € +0,83%  08:00
Frankfurt 18,35 € +0,82%  09:04
Stuttgart 17,70 € -3,01%  14:00
Düsseldorf 17,65 € -3,02%  14:01
Berlin 17,75 € -3,27%  13:36
Xetra 17,80 € -3,52%  13:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Psychedelics und Cannabis Hot Stock verbessert sexuelle Gesundheit. Nach 2.064% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Love Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
92 fashionette ( Premium- und Lux. 20.10.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...