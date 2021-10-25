Erweiterte Funktionen
fashionette - Looking forward to a robust Q421
25.10.21
Edison Investment Research
fashionette’s aim is to become the leading data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories across Europe, replicating its early success in Germany. Over the medium-term, management expects revenue growth to exceed market growth (Statista forecast of 17% pa in 2020–23) as its geographic coverage and product offer is enhanced via a combination of organic growth and M&A.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,80 €
|18,45 €
|-0,65 €
|-3,52%
|25.10./14:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2QEFA1
|A2QEFA
|39,75 €
|17,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,85 €
|-2,99%
|13:33
|Hamburg
|18,05 €
|+3,14%
|08:09
|Hannover
|18,05 €
|+3,14%
|08:10
|München
|18,25 €
|+0,83%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|18,35 €
|+0,82%
|09:04
|Stuttgart
|17,70 €
|-3,01%
|14:00
|Düsseldorf
|17,65 €
|-3,02%
|14:01
|Berlin
|17,75 €
|-3,27%
|13:36
|Xetra
|17,80 €
|-3,52%
|13:47
= Realtime
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|92
|fashionette ( Premium- und Lux.
|20.10.21