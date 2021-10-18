discoverIE Group - Starting H222 with a record order book

discoverIE’s trading update confirmed that performance in H122 was ahead of board expectations, with organic revenue growth of 15% y-o-y and 8% versus the pre-COVID H120. Despite supply chain challenges, the company maintained gross margins. Q222 order intake continued in the same strong vein as H221 and Q122, resulting in a record order book entering H222 and driving a small upgrade to our FY22 and FY23 forecasts.