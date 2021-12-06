Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Record order book drives upgrades




06.12.21 09:06
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE reported strong organic growth in H122, up 8% compared to pre-COVID H120, and the underlying operating margin increased 0.8pp y-o-y to 10.3%. With the disposal of the distribution business agreed, the group is now solely focused on its design and manufacturing business and has revised key strategic targets to reflect this. Through its focus on structural growth markets, internationalisation and further higher-margin acquisitions, discoverIE expects to continue to grow the business and expand operating profitability to 13.5% by FY25.

