discoverIE Group - Fully focused on Design & Manufacturing

11.11.21 08:40
Edison Investment Research

With the proposed sale of Acal BFi, discoverIE is taking the final step to exit the Custom Supply business. Gross proceeds of £50m will be used to reduce debt, providing further headroom for Design & Manufacturing (D&M) acquisitions. We estimate that moving away from this lower-margin business will boost group underlying operating margins from 8.2% to 10.2% in FY22 and from 8.6% to 10.6% in FY23. The disposal leaves management fully focused on the growth of the D&M business and increases exposure to structural growth markets.

