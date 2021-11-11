Erweiterte Funktionen
discoverIE Group - Fully focused on Design & Manufacturing
11.11.21 08:40
Edison Investment Research
With the proposed sale of Acal BFi, discoverIE is taking the final step to exit the Custom Supply business. Gross proceeds of £50m will be used to reduce debt, providing further headroom for Design & Manufacturing (D&M) acquisitions. We estimate that moving away from this lower-margin business will boost group underlying operating margins from 8.2% to 10.2% in FY22 and from 8.6% to 10.6% in FY23. The disposal leaves management fully focused on the growth of the D&M business and increases exposure to structural growth markets.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,30 €
|11,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.11./11:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0000055888
|876004
|14,60 €
|6,14 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
