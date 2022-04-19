discoverIE Group - Entering FY23 in a strong position

discoverIE continued to see strong order intake and sales in the remaining two months of FY22, closing the year ahead of board expectations. FY22 revenue grew 25% y-o-y and on an organic basis, revenue grew 17% and orders by 36%, to end the year with a record order book. We have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts by 4.0% for FY22 and 2.5% for FY23.