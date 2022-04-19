Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Entering FY23 in a strong position




19.04.22 09:32
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE continued to see strong order intake and sales in the remaining two months of FY22, closing the year ahead of board expectations. FY22 revenue grew 25% y-o-y and on an organic basis, revenue grew 17% and orders by 36%, to end the year with a record order book. We have upgraded our underlying EPS forecasts by 4.0% for FY22 and 2.5% for FY23.

Aktuell
Aktienprofis setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,25 € 9,20 € 0,05 € +0,54% 19.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000055888 876004 14,10 € 7,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,30 € +6,29%  19.04.22
Stuttgart 9,25 € +0,54%  19.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Aktien auf Überholspur - Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...