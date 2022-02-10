Erweiterte Funktionen



discoverIE Group - Continued order strength drives upgrades




10.02.22 15:28
Edison Investment Research

discoverIE’s trading update for the four months to 31 January 2022 confirmed a continuation of the strong trading momentum reported in H122 and management expects FY22 underlying EPS for continuing operations to be ahead of board expectations, despite ongoing supply chain issues. We have upgraded our underlying diluted EPS forecasts by 4% in FY22 and 2% in FY23.

