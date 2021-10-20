Erweiterte Funktionen



bet-at-home - FY21 more challenging than initially expected




20.10.21 12:08
Edison Investment Research

bet-at-home (BAH) is a long-established sports betting brand, successfully cross-selling into gaming. 2021 was expected to be challenging, as the new online gaming regulations in Germany took effect, but management’s guidance for FY21 has reduced on two occasions. These reflect transitional changes in Germany that were more negative than initially expected, the June 2021 withdrawal of BAH’s offer in Poland ahead of applying for a sports betting licence, and the suspension of online casino operations in Austria in response to growing litigation losses for reimbursement of player losses. The potential award of new licences in the Netherlands and Poland could lead to an improved outlook from FY22.

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu bet-at-home.com


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,84 € 19,04 € -1,20 € -6,30% 20.10./19:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0DNAY5 A0DNAY 47,50 € 17,60 €
Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
17,84 minus
-6,30%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,84 € -6,30%  19:07
Hamburg 18,96 € +0,32%  08:09
München 19,00 € 0,00%  08:03
Stuttgart 17,84 € -4,39%  18:45
Xetra 18,04 € -5,15%  17:36
Düsseldorf 17,82 € -6,31%  18:01
Frankfurt 18,00 € -6,44%  17:57
Berlin 18,00 € -6,54%  18:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2274 BET-AT-HOME-COM - Ausbruc. 19.10.21
15 Dividende 6% 20.07.21
  Löschung 06.02.18
  Löschung 03.06.17
5 Löschung 14.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...