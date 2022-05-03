Erweiterte Funktionen


abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust - Sticking to the successful long-term strategy




03.05.22 14:28
Edison Investment Research

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC) is managed by two of abrdn’s small-cap specialists: Harry Nimmo (since September 2003) and Abby Glennie (since November 2020). The trust has a long-term record of outperformance versus its reference index, with the managers following a clearly defined focus on quality, growth and momentum stocks, which means they consider that it is likely to underperform when cyclical/value stocks lead the market. There is a high level of economic uncertainty in the UK due to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. However, the managers are confident that if there is a recession, the trust will outperform as the fund contains high-quality businesses and ‘the strong get stronger in difficult times’. They say historical data show that when stock markets weaken it is a good time to consider an investment in AUSC.

Aktuell
Börsengurus setzen auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
370% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Aktienempfehlung 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
00:07 , Aktiennews
Rio Tinto Ltd Aktie: Was kann da noch komm [...]
00:07 , Aktiennews
Sollten Anleger sich jetzt Sorgen machen, AR [...]
00:07 , Aktiennews
FuelCell Energy Aktie: Jetzt sind alle Dämme [...]
00:07 , Aktiennews
KWS Saat Aktie: Ist jetzt alles möglich?
00:07 , Aktiennews
Super League Gaming Inc Aktie: Nichts mehr [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...