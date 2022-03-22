Erweiterte Funktionen
YouGov - Sustained momentum
22.03.22 09:34
Edison Investment Research
YouGov’s H122 results show impressive underlying revenue growth of 25%, led by strong progress in Data Products and Custom Research, with the United States and Europe the best-performing regions. Sales momentum has continued in H222 and FY22 results are expected to be slightly ahead of earlier guidance. We increase our revenue forecasts by £5m for FY22 and FY23, keeping our operating margin assumptions unchanged (raise in gross margin offset by higher costs). As with other high-growth stocks, the share price has retrenched over the year to date but the shares retain their premium rating, reflecting management’s ambitious growth aspirations.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,60 €
|13,10 €
|0,50 €
|+3,82%
|22.03./13:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B1VQ6H25
|A0MM98
|19,30 €
|10,70 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
