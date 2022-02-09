YOC - VIS.X strategy driving momentum in FY22

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

YOC’s FY21 preliminary results were at the top end of December guidance, which was an uplift from the guidance it gave with its H121 results. VIS.X, its programmatic advertising platform, continues to be the primary growth driver, contributing to both the doubling of the group’s trading volume and margin expansion throughout FY21. YOC benefited from a strong Q421, which is typically its strongest quarter due to seasonal effects. Its balance sheet strengthened throughout the year and we anticipate robust free cash flow should support its transition into a positive equity position in FY22.