YOC - Investments in platform paying off




22.11.21 10:16
Edison Investment Research

YOC’s Q321 results were strong, highlighting the continuing success of its programmatic advertising platform, VIS.X. Both revenue and EBITDA increased by c 20% for the first nine months of the year (9M21), driven by 40% growth in trading volumes. Management now expects FY21 revenue and EBITDA to be at the top end of the guidance it provided in March 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 16% and 20% respectively, and in line with the expectations provided in our October initiation. Seasonal impacts relating to events like Christmas, as well as new partnerships with demand-side platforms, should help catalyse performance in Q421. Revenue and profitability growth could further accelerate in FY22 as VIS.X builds its share of total revenue.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,55 € 10,00 € -0,45 € -4,50% 22.11./12:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 11,50 € 4,56 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,55 € -4,50%  09:11
Düsseldorf 9,70 € 0,00%  12:00
München 10,20 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 9,95 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 9,75 € -1,02%  12:45
Xetra 9,90 € -2,94%  10:27
Frankfurt 9,55 € -4,50%  09:09
  = Realtime
