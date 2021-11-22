YOC - Investments in platform paying off

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

YOC’s Q321 results were strong, highlighting the continuing success of its programmatic advertising platform, VIS.X. Both revenue and EBITDA increased by c 20% for the first nine months of the year (9M21), driven by 40% growth in trading volumes. Management now expects FY21 revenue and EBITDA to be at the top end of the guidance it provided in March 2021, representing year-on-year growth of 16% and 20% respectively, and in line with the expectations provided in our October initiation. Seasonal impacts relating to events like Christmas, as well as new partnerships with demand-side platforms, should help catalyse performance in Q421. Revenue and profitability growth could further accelerate in FY22 as VIS.X builds its share of total revenue.