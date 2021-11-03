YOC - Improving the AdTech experience

Erweiterte Funktionen

03.11.21 09:46
Edison Investment Research

YOC develops software for the digital advertising market, with the aim of optimising the advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of mobile internet and applications. Central to this is YOC's proprietary ad formats, as well as its VIS.X platform, launched in 2018 to create a scalable and automated exchange. The platform’s operating costs are largely fixed, providing scope for margin expansion as revenues build. YOC’s H121 results provide early evidence of this, where revenues increased by 22% y-o-y to €7.7m with net income from continuing operations of €228k. Tailwinds within digital advertising support the company’s positive outlook and its new partnership with Oracle bolsters its positioning for the upcoming withdrawal of third-party cookies.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,70 € 10,80 € -0,10 € -0,93% 03.11./15:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005932735 593273 11,30 € 4,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,40 € -2,80%  15:13
Frankfurt 10,80 € +0,93%  09:29
München 10,70 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 10,70 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 10,70 € -0,93%  15:13
Düsseldorf 10,30 € -0,96%  14:57
Stuttgart 10,40 € -1,89%  15:45
  = Realtime
