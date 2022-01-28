YOC - Expanding its European presence

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

YOC is expanding its presence in the European market by acquiring 100% of Zurich-based theINDUSTRY, an adtech company focusing on the development and distribution of high-impact ad formats. TheINDUSTRY’s ability to trade programmatically provides several synergies with YOC’s VIS.X platform, which we believe should provide YOC a platform to scale quickly in the region. Additionally, the acquisition highlights YOC’s success in establishing VIS.X in its core markets of Germany, Austria and Poland, as management was not planning on expanding to new regions until this was achieved.