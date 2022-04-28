YOC - Establishing a strong track record

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "YOC":

YOC issued its FY22 guidance in its FY21 results, anticipating for accelerated revenue growth and margin improvements in the year. Performance will continue to be driven by its proprietary ad formats and high-margin VIS.X strategy, with both benefiting from planned developments in the year. In addition to strong revenue and profit growth, its FY21 results showed a significant improvement in its financial position.