Xintela - Approaching major milestones
10.12.21 14:30
Edison Investment Research
Xintela’s Q321 report provides key updates on the company’s pipeline and business plans. Lead programme XSTEM-OA will begin patient enrolment in early 2022, with the aim of showing disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD) properties. A second clinical study, assessing XSTEM in difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers, is planned for mid-2022 and offers a potentially faster path to market. Subsidiary Targinta has advanced towards preclinical development following selection of a drug candidate (TARG10) for triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) with spin-off formalities picking up speed. We expect several potential inflection points for Xintela in coming months, albeit contingent on sufficient and timely fund-raising.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1924 €
|0,195 €
|-0,0026 €
|-1,33%
|10.12./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0007756903
|A2AF7J
|0,35 €
|0,19 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
