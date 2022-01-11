Erweiterte Funktionen



XP Power - Record orders in FY21




11.01.22 07:48
Edison Investment Research

Well-flagged supply chain issues in Q421 held back revenue despite continued strong order intake. We have trimmed our FY21 forecasts to reflect this (EPS down 2.9%) but note that stronger than expected order intake increases confidence in our unchanged FY22 forecasts.

