XP Power - Q3 bookings up 73% year-on-year




11.10.21 06:30
Edison Investment Research

XP Power has reported another record quarter for orders as customers in all three sectors seek to secure their requirements in the midst of global supply-chain challenges. Revenue and bookings for the nine months to 30 September (9M21) are ahead of our expectations and we have revised our forecasts to reflect this, with EPS upgrades of 2% in FY21 and 3% in FY22.

