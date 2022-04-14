Erweiterte Funktionen
XP Power - Demand outpacing supply
14.04.22 08:04
Edison Investment Research
XP’s Q122 trading update confirms demand has remained strong across the board, with order intake up 39% y-o-y. Ongoing supply chain issues limited the amount of product that could be shipped in the quarter, with revenue up 8% y-o-y. We have revised our forecasts to take account of supply chain headwinds and the recent US legal case, reducing our normalised diluted EPS forecast by 7.1% for FY22 and 4.2% for FY23.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,00 €
|41,20 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,49%
|14.04./15:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG9999003735
|A0MQ1C
|66,00 €
|39,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|40,00 €
|+1,52%
|15:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|46,475 $
|0,00%
|08.03.22
|Frankfurt
|41,00 €
|-0,49%
|08:03
= Realtime
