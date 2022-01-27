Worldwide Healthcare Trust - Drawing a line under a tough 2021

Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) is managed by Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at healthcare specialist investor OrbiMed. While disappointed with the trust’s performance in 2021, the managers are upbeat about its prospects in 2022 based on their expectation for a reversal in the underperformance of biotech and Chinese stocks, due to positive industry fundamentals including high levels of innovation. Also, clarity in drug pricing reform could lead to an improvement in investor sentiment towards the healthcare sector. Borho and Polischuk are anticipating an uptick in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) this year, compared with muted levels in 2021, which should provide further support for healthcare stocks.