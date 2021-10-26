Erweiterte Funktionen



Willow Biosciences Inc - Notable progress towards commercialisation




26.10.21 11:00
Edison Investment Research

2021 has been a year of notable accomplishments for Willow Biosciences (WLLW). In March, it completed its first commercial-scale production of cannabigerol (CBG). In September, it announced the development of a process for producing high yield cannabigerolic acid (CBGA); both CBG and CBGA are believed to provide health and wellness benefits. WLLW’s processes have the potential to deliver rare cannabinoids at high yields and could give it access to the sizeable cosmetic, consumer and pharmaceutical industries. To expand its valuation, WLLW must continue towards monetising its intellectual property (IP) and further demonstrate that its products can be efficiently scaled to commercial quantities.

