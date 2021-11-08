Wheaton Precious Metals - Imperturbable

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.11.21 09:50
Edison Investment Research

Notwithstanding a quarter in which COVID-19 related constraints continued to disrupt the industry and in which the palladium price showed notable weakness, Wheaton's Q3 financial and operational results were broadly in line with our prior expectations and have caused us to revise our earnings estimate for FY21 by no more than 0.5%. Revenue, earnings and cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 remained at record levels, as a result of which the company declared a relatively generous dividend of US$0.15/share, representing a 25% increase cf the prior year period.

