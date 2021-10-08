Wheaton Precious Metals - Honing Q321 forecasts

Finanztrends Video zu Palladium



Wheaton is to release its Q321 results on Thursday 4 November, after the market close in Toronto. Ahead of the publication of its actual results, we have revised our earnings forecast for the quarter to reflect actual versus estimated precious metals prices (especially palladium, which has fallen from a high in the quarter of US$2,859/oz on 12 July to US$1,811/oz currently) and a slightly delayed ramp in production from lingering coronavirus-induced disruptions at Salobo in Brazil.