Warburg raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 38.50 - "buy"
10.08.17 12:00
Warburg Research
Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, the analysts of Warburg Research raised their target price for Deutsche Post from EUR 36.00 to EUR 38.50 while maintaining their "buy" rating.
In a study Thursday analyst, Christian Cohrs, maintained the German logistics group is well on its way to reach its envisaged goals. The second quarter was somewhat better than expected, prompting the analyst to adjust his own earnings estimates. The new target price also reflects the forecast adjustments with respect to the group’s capital costs./ck/jkr. Analysis date: August 10, 2017.
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (10.08.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,73 €
|35,035 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,87%
|25.08./20:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|35,58 €
|26,96 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Christian Cohrs
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,796 €
|-1,05%
|25.08.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|41,126 $
|-0,18%
|21.08.17
|Hannover
|35,045 €
|-0,27%
|25.08.17
|München
|34,935 €
|-0,33%
|25.08.17
|Hamburg
|34,935 €
|-0,50%
|25.08.17
|Berlin
|34,865 €
|-0,54%
|25.08.17
|Düsseldorf
|34,98 €
|-0,65%
|25.08.17
|Xetra
|34,73 €
|-0,87%
|25.08.17
|Frankfurt
|34,783 €
|-0,95%
|25.08.17
|Stuttgart
|34,64 €
|-1,21%
|25.08.17
= Realtime
