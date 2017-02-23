Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Warburg Research raises target price for Deutsche Post to EUR 36 - "buy"




23.02.17 12:51
Warburg Research

Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Prior to results, the analysts of Warburg Research raised their target price for the stock of Deutsche Post from EUR 32.50 to EUR 36.00 while, at the same time, confirming their "buy" rating.

In a study Thursday analyst, Christian Cohrs, noted that the upcoming annual balance sheet should support the fact that the German logistics group is currently well on its way towards reaching previous profitability levels and that the growth in the groups capital resources is progressing rather nicely./tav/fbr

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the above mentioned analyst company, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (23.02.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,555 € 32,465 € 0,09 € +0,28% 24.02./09:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 32,61 € 20,79 €
Metadaten
Analysten:Herr Christian Cohrs
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,476 € +0,18%  10:09
Nasdaq OTC Other 34,49 $ +1,68%  23.02.17
Stuttgart 32,57 € +0,46%  09:53
Xetra 32,555 € +0,28%  09:54
Frankfurt 32,54 € +0,18%  09:36
Berlin 32,32 € +0,12%  08:00
München 32,455 € -0,14%  08:49
Düsseldorf 32,46 € -0,29%  09:04
Hannover 32,285 € -0,46%  08:10
Hamburg 32,285 € -0,77%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
20632 Deutsche Post 23.02.17
3 Post-Preise für Pakete werden . 21.11.16
32 ► Deutsche Post 03.05.16
1 Löschung 04.02.16
9 Der Staat und die Post 07.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...