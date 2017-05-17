Erweiterte Funktionen
Warburg Research confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
17.05.17 12:32
Warburg Research
Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results, the analysts of Warburg Research reiterated their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Cohrs, maintained the German logistics group reported a weaker than expected start into 2017, although the targets for the full year targets were confirmed and might be reached without too many problems./ajx/edh
Note: For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (17.05.2017/ac/a/d)
