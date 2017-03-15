Erweiterte Funktionen

Warburg Research confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price




15.03.17 15:17
Warburg Research

Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Warburg Research confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post quoting a target price of EUR 36.

In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Cohrs, wrote that he made only minor adjustments in his 2016 valuation model after last weeks publishing of the German logistics groups earnings results. Dividend yield and growth perspectives create a "perfect comfort zone" for investors. Thus, the stock offers a rather attractive chance/risk ratio for an investment./ck/mis

For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (15.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:

Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.

Analysten:Herr Christian Cohrs
