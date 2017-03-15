Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Post":
Warburg Research confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
15.03.17 15:17
Warburg Research
Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - The analysts of Warburg Research confirmed their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post quoting a target price of EUR 36.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Cohrs, wrote that he made only minor adjustments in his 2016 valuation model after last weeks publishing of the German logistics groups earnings results. Dividend yield and growth perspectives create a "perfect comfort zone" for investors. Thus, the stock offers a rather attractive chance/risk ratio for an investment./ck/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (15.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Cohrs, wrote that he made only minor adjustments in his 2016 valuation model after last weeks publishing of the German logistics groups earnings results. Dividend yield and growth perspectives create a "perfect comfort zone" for investors. Thus, the stock offers a rather attractive chance/risk ratio for an investment./ck/mis
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (15.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Offenlegung von möglichen Interessenskonflikten:
Mögliche Interessenskonflikte können Sie auf der Site des Erstellers/ der Quelle der Analyse einsehen.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,925 €
|31,835 €
|0,09 €
|+0,28%
|17.03./12:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|23,36 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Christian Cohrs
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,924 €
|+0,26%
|12:34
|Düsseldorf
|31,93 €
|+0,92%
|08:00
|Hannover
|31,81 €
|+0,82%
|09:33
|Berlin
|31,805 €
|+0,81%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,25 $
|+0,70%
|13.03.17
|Hamburg
|31,97 €
|+0,50%
|10:24
|Xetra
|31,925 €
|+0,28%
|12:23
|Stuttgart
|31,915 €
|+0,26%
|12:20
|Frankfurt
|31,951 €
|-0,03%
|12:00
|München
|31,96 €
|-0,28%
|10:47
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20775
|Deutsche Post
|08:51
|3
|Post-Preise für Pakete werden .
|21.11.16
|32
|► Deutsche Post
|03.05.16
|1
|Löschung
|04.02.16
|9
|Der Staat und die Post
|07.04.15