Warburg Research confirms "buy" rating for Deutsche Post - EUR 36 target price
08.03.17 13:47
Warburg Research
Hamburg (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Following results the analysts of Warburg Research reiterated their "buy" rating for Deutsche Post, quoting a target price of EUR 36.
In a study Wednesday analyst, Christian Cohrs, maintained that the German logistics group posted a rather solid annual balance for the entire fiscal year of 2016 as well as the fourth quarter. However, the analyst is critical of the rather weak outlook which may prompt market expectations to go down somewhat./tav/zb
For more information with respect to the disclosure requirements in the event of any conflicts of interest acc. to § 34 b WpHG for the analyst company mentioned above, please refer to http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html. (08.03.2017/ac/a/d)
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,31 €
|31,305 €
|0,005 €
|+0,02%
|09.03./13:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|32,95 €
|22,53 €
Metadaten
|Analysten:
|Herr Christian Cohrs
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,229 €
|-0,39%
|13:34
|Stuttgart
|31,325 €
|+0,24%
|13:20
|Xetra
|31,32 €
|+0,05%
|13:23
|Berlin
|31,34 €
|-0,10%
|12:05
|Hamburg
|31,335 €
|-0,11%
|12:26
|Düsseldorf
|31,255 €
|-0,49%
|10:50
|Hannover
|31,305 €
|-0,51%
|08:10
|München
|31,31 €
|-0,56%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|31,305 €
|-0,57%
|13:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|33,17 $
|-3,04%
|08.03.17
= Realtime
