WANdisco - Win with US investment bank via IBM partnership

WANdisco’s deal flow trend is looking increasingly encouraging. The latest deal announced, worth c $1.65m and with a major US investment bank, was signed through the company’s partnership with IBM. Management expects the deal to take FY21 revenue past market estimates (Edison and pre-announcement consensus of $6m). This trend needs to continue to validate WANdisco’s financial model, but we understand the near-term pipeline remains healthy. The diversity of partners through which deals are being signed (Google, AWS and IBM in the last month) and the use cases for which Live Data Migrator is being deployed still point to significant market potential if sales execution can be sustained.