VivoPower International - COVID-19 financial impact vs operational progress
28.02.22 13:24
Edison Investment Research
COVID-19 shutdowns and associated additional costs affected VivoPower’s Australian critical power business and hence group profitability, especially given the remaining divisions are primarily in investment mode. These nascent activities are critical to value creation, primarily the Tembo EV business and the potential from the recently announced crypto mining business.
= Realtime
