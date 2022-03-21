Vietnam Enterprise Investments - An integral participant in Vietnamese growth

Erweiterte Funktionen



21.03.22 07:00
Edison Investment Research

Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) is the largest and longest-established Vietnamese equities closed-end fund. VEIL has materially outperformed its peers and the VN Index during the past three, five and 10 years. This included a very strong performance in 2021, when VEIL’s NAV was up 47% against a 1.5% decline in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The trust is well positioned for longer-term investors looking for exposure to the fast-growing Vietnamese economy via a relatively large and liquid listed equity vehicle. Dragon’s focused approach targets future winners within growing sectors in Vietnam.

